This new artwork, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with additional funding from Nottingham Civic Society, will creatively chart the history of the venue, its performers, shows and stories. It will be a striking new piece of public art, enabling audiences to discover more about the Theatre Royal’s rich history and heritage.

Following the selection process, the successful artist(s) will have access to the venue’s extensive physical and digital archive, volunteers, staff, and audiences to inspire their mural.

David Longford, the Theatre Royal’s creative learning manager, said: “Whilst we expect key moments of our history to be part of the design, we do not want to be proscriptive in terms of the timeline’s content.

Nottingham's 1865 Theatre Royal is by Charles J Phipps and remodelled by the renowned Victorian architect Frank Matcham. The four tiered auditorium has a capacity of 1,186 people. It adjoins the Royal Concert Hall, which seats 2,499. (Photo by Martine Hamilton Knight/Builtvis)

"We are keen to see what other moments, events, and performers from the past inspire the successful artist, or artists, whilst at the same time reflecting our role and presence in the city’s development.

"Ultimately, we want this mural to be a clear and stunning visual treat for our audiences and the result of an excellent collaboration between artist and venue.”

This opportunity is only available for artists based in Nottingham or Nottinghamshire.Full details about the commission, including dates and fee, can be found on the venue’s website at https://trch.co.uk/calling-all-nottingham-artists-your-opportunity-to-create-a-new-public-mural-for-the-theatre-royal/

