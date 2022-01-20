Nottingham city centre venues, January 30.

DHP Family have announced the full line-up for charity fundraiser festival.Beat The Streets has become renowned locally for the vital funds it has raised in support of Framework Housing Association.The festival once again gives local musicians a prominent place on the line-up, and features notable upcoming artists including Blood Wizard, Church of the Cosmic Skull, Do Nothing, Georgie, Jerub, Joel Baker, Reflekter, and Tori Sheard.With the latest additions to the bill, the festival is to feature 55 sets from an array of local talent.Nottingham venues taking place are Rock City, Rescue Rooms, Rough Trade, Stealth, and The Bodega.Also playing are Alfie Sharp, Anwyn Williams, Archie, Bee-Sides, Benjamin Zięć, Black Cats & Magpies, Buenos Treehouse and many more.

Details: See www.alttickets.com/beat-the-streets-ticketsPhoto: Jake Haseldine

Beat The Streets is back for 2022 later this month. (Photo credit: Jake Haseldine)

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.