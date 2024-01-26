Call goes out for Glorias across Notts to attend choral concert at city venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Nottingham Albert Hall, Saturday, February 3.

The search is on for the Glorias of Nottinghamshire to step forward.Nottingham-based Music for Everyone (MfE) is offering every Gloria a free ticket for their next big concert (one ticket per person, additional tickets half price).MfE's Festival Chorus will be singing not one, but two of the most memorable pieces of music ever written that rejoice in the title of Gloria.

The Nottingham Festival Chorus performs choral Glorias by Poulenc, Rutter and more, accompanied by a full symphony orchestra and conducted by MfE’s artistic director Alex Robinson (pictured).

Alex Robinson will conduct the concert coming up at Nottingham's Albert Hall. (Photo credit: Patrick Marek)

This special occasion features more than 200 performers and French soprano soloist Clara Orif, in a programme that includes music by Claude Debussy and Dame Judith Weir.

Details: Anyone called Gloria can contact the box office on 0115 9589312 to book a ticket, for free. Bring ID on the day.