Call The Midwife star to lead the cast in Steel Magnolias at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don't miss some familiar faces starring in Steel Magnolias at Nottingham Theatre Royal soon (Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 11 to 15.

Steel Magnolias is the hilarious and heart-warming play based on a true story, which enjoyed huge global success in the hit 1989 film adaptation starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts.

It comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon and you can still get your tickets so make sure you don’t miss out on seeing it.

The ensemble cast will include Laura Main (best known as Sister Bernadette in BBC One’s Call the Midwife), Caroline Harker (A Touch of Frost) and Elizabeth Ayodele (Playboy of the West Indies).

Steel Magnolias is the story of six women who come together in a small-town beauty salon in the American South and prove that female friendship conquers all.

Faced with the highs and lows of love and life, and amongst the chaos of work, marriage and children, they unite to gossip, unwind and set the world to rights.

This iconic comedy is the perfect ticket for every generation and proves that one hair appointment might just change your life. Steel Magnolias is brought to life on stage from Robert Harling’s original script, which was first performed off-Broadway in 1987.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk