An abandoned dog joins a pack of strays and sets out to take revenge on his abusive former owner.

Will Ferrall, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher and Will Forte head the voice cast.

Also new this week is animated family film Just Super (U).

Will Ferrell - and canine cast member Sophie - star in the new movie Strays. Photo: Getty Images

Eleven-year-old Hedvig is too clumsy to become a superhero, but, hoping to follow in the footsteps of her father, she accepts the challenge of convincing everyone she has what it takes.

The third new offering this is Blue Beetle (12A), in which a Mexican teenager finds an alien beetle that gives him superpowered armour.

Continuing to dominate film chat, movie fans can still catch Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie (12A) at the High Street venue.

For those who want rather more action, there’s Gran Turismo (12A), while to increase the pulse-rate in a different way, try Haunted Mansion (12A) or Meg 2: The Trench (12A).

And for tension of a different kind, the story behind the development of world’s first atomic bomb is still being told on the Arc screens in Oppenheimer (15).

And as it’s still school holidays, Kids Club is still running throughout the week with this week’s offering being The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG).

Alternatively, there is still saving the world turtle style in Teenage Mutan Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, August 18 to Thursday, August 24 – film times subject to change):

Barbie (12A): Fri-Thu 15.30, 20.35.

Blue Beetle (12A): Fri-Wed 15.15, 20.45; Thu 18.05, 20.40.

Gran Turismo (12A): Fri 17.55 (subtitled); Sat-Thu 17.55.

Haunted Mansion (12A): Fri-Wed 11.45, 13.45, 16.45; Thu 12.15, 13.45, 15.20.

Just Super (U): Fri-Thu 11.15.

Meg 2: The Trench (12A): Fri-Thu 13.00, 18.00.

Oppenheimer (15): Fri-Wed 19.30; Thu 19.00.

Strays (15): Fri-Thu 16.25, 18.35, 20.45.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Fri-Wed 10.45, 13.00, 14.30; Thu 10.50, 13.05.

Kids Club: The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG): Fri-Thu 11.00.

Silver Screen: Oppenheimer (15): Thu 15.00.