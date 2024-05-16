Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family fun tops the bill at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week with The Garfield Movie (PG).

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagne-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure.

After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Nicholas Hoult, Ving Rhames and Hannah Waddingham also lend their voices to the fun.

The Garfield Movie comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

Also new this week at the High Street venue – and at the complete opposite end of the scale – is slasher horror The Strangers: Chapter 1 (15).

A young couple drive cross-country toward a new beginning.

Unfortunately, when their car breaks down, they have no choice but to stop in a remote cabin – and endure a night of terror against three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive.

Also still showing this week is Ryan Gosling as the stuntman turned save-the-day hero in The Fall Guy (12A), while the primates are ruling the humans in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

For more family fun there’s Ryan Reynolds and animated friends in IF (U) and another showing of the original Transformers (U) movie from 1984.

Disney’s Wish (U) is this weekend’s Kids Club movie while the Silver Screen offering next Thursday is Cabrini (12A).

Film times for the week (Friday, May 17 to Thursday, May 23 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

IF (U): Fri 16:00, 17:40, 20:00; Sat & Sun 11:15, 15:40, 17:30, 20:00; Mon-Wed 16:00, 17:35, 20:00, Thu 16:00, 17:25, 19:50.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (12A): Fri & Mon-Wed 14:30, 17:00, 20:10; Sat & Sun 11:30, 13:45, 17:00, 20:10; Thu 17:00, 20:10.

The Fall Guy (12A): Fri & Mon-Thu 14:45, 17:30, 20:15; Sat & Sun 14:40, 20:30.

The Garfield Movie (PG): Sat & Sun 11:10, 13:30, 15:50; 18:10.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 (15): Fri & Mon-Thu 14:44, 18:20, 20:35; Sat & Sun 18:00, 20:15.

Transformers (U) (40th Anniversary): Sat & Sun 13:20.

Kids Club: Wish (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.