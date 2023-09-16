Catch gig in area soon by talented trio Ward Knutur Townes
The Greystones, Sheffield, October 19.
A chance collaboration during Covid between three singer-songwriters has triggered what is likely to be one of the most arresting, unique and diverse albums of the year.
Popular Derbyshire-based performer Lucy Ward returns with Unanswered, her first major album in five years, joining forces with Iceland’s mesmerising modern-day troubadour Svavar Knútur and Canada’s Adyn Townes (Andrew M.L. Brown in the writing credits), purveyor of pin-sharp, heartfelt songs.
The album is out on October 6 and a tour to promote its release will include this gig at the Sheffield venue.
Three contrasting singer-songwriters with more than a dozen album releases between them and a plethora of industry awards and nominations, this is a beguiling new trio and sound - and a release of totally original music.
Details: For more, go to wardknuturtownes.com
