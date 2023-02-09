The Swearing Jar can be seen on February 24 and 25 and features music and lyrics by Kate Hewlett, additional music by Christopher Stanton, and arrangements by Christopher Stanton and Tim Williams.

Meet husband and wife, Simon and Carey – the perfect couple. He has some news to share, but she gets in first with a jar. The swearing has to stop. They are having a baby!

When Carey enlists the help of a new musician friend to throw a birthday concert for her husband, we discover life-changing secrets of their past…

New Perspectives are to present the world premiere of The Swearing Jar at Nottingham's The Squire Performing Arts Centre.

Recently released as a film, Angharad Jones directs this award-winning bittersweet comedy offering audiences a warm embrace, full of heartbreak, humour and songs.

For more, see squirepac.co.uk

