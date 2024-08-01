Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The big new film out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week is Borderlands (12A).

Starring Cate Blanchett, the film is the latest video game franchise to get the Hollywood treatment.

Returning to her home planet, an infamous outlaw forms an unexpected alliance with a team of unlikely heroes. Together, they battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find a missing girl who holds the key to unimaginable power.

Also new at the High Street venue this week is Kensuke’s Kingdom (PG).

Cate Blanchett stars in Borderlands out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

Based on the best-selling children’s novel by Michael Morpurgo, the film tells of the epic adventure of Michael, a young boy shipwrecked on a remote island who must adapt to life alone.

Over time he feels another presence – a mysterious Japanese man called Kensuke who has lived there secretly since World War Two.

When dangerous invaders appear on the horizon, it’s clear Michael and Kensuke must join forces to save their fragile island paradise.

Some old favourites also return this week with showings of Spider-Man (2002) (12A) and Antz (PG) celebrating 30 years of Dreamworks.

Film times for the week (Friday, August 2 to Thursday, August 8 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Antz (Dreamworks 30 Film Fest) (PG): Fri & Sat 10:50; Sun 11:20; Mon-Wed 10:50.

Borderlands (12A): 12:15, 17:50, 20:10.

Deadpool & Wolverine (15): Fri-Sun 13:10, 14:50, 17:40, 20:00, 20:30; Mon 13:10, 14:55, 17:45, 20:00, 20:30; Tue 13:10, 14:55, 17:40, 20:00, 20:30; Wed 13:00, 14:55, 17:40, 20:00, 20:30; Thu 15:40, 17:40, 20:30.

Despicable Me 4 (U): Fri & Sat 11:15, 13:30, 15:40, 17:50; Sun & Tue 13:00, 13:30, 15:40, 17:50; Mon 13:00, 13:30, 15:40, 17:50, 20:15; Wed 11:15, 13:00, 15:45, 18:00, 20:15; Thu 11:10, 13:20, 15:35, 17:50.

Harold and the Purple Crayon (PG): Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 12:50, 16:00, 18:05; Sun 16:00, 18:05; Wed 12:50, 15:45, 17:55; Thu 13:00, 17:55.

Inside Out 2 (U): Fri & Sat 13:00, 15:10; Sun 12:00, 15:10; Mon & Tue 11:15, 15:10; Wed 13:30, 15:15; Thu 13:20, 15:35.

Kensuke’s Kingdom (PG): Fri-Wed 11:00; Thu 11:15.

Spider-Man (2002) (12A): Fri, Sat & Tue 20:15; Sun 20:20.

Twisters (12A): Fri-Sun 17:25, 20:10; Mon-Wed 17:30, 20:15; Thu 20:15.

Kids Club: Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): Fri-Thu 11:00.

Silver Screen: The Fall Guy (12A): Thu 15:00.