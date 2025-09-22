Celebrate friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie in Waitress

Waitress has been a success around the world (previous cast pictured) (photo: Marie-Andrée Lemire)

The smash-hit romantic musical comedy Waitress is heading to Nottingham.

The show tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. The musical celebrates friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress is based on the 2007 film written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

The show opened on Broadway in April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End on March 7, 2019. The show has gone on to global success with further productions in North America, Japan, the Netherlands, a French-language production in Canada and currently playing a Spanish language production in Mexico.

Casting is yet to be announced.

Waitress runs at the Royal Concert Hall from Monday August 10 to Saturday August 15. It is suitable for ages 13 and above. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.