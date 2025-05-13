Celebrate the freshest music acts in Notts at Dot To Dot festival

The Horrors on stage at Esquires in Bedford on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Photo by David Jackson

The wait is nearly over for music fans in Nottinghamshire as the Dot To Dot festival returns with a packed day of top acts – including fresh local talent.

Headlined by the wildly acclaimed The Horrors with their gothic-tinged post-punk and the riotous Fat Dog, the festival involves dozens of acts playing in various venues across Nottingham.

More than 80 acts from the county’s music scene are taking part, including Girlband, Bloodworm, Blood Wizard, Grain Mother, Davoli, Marvin's Revenge, Skitz and Swallowtail.

Girlband have been making waves in their home city and beyond with their killer songs, big sound and general love of making sure everyone has a great time. The hotly tipped Bloodworm lean towards the darker side of post-punk, being compared with the likes of Bauhaus and The Cure. Expect musical experimentation unbound by genre from Blood Wizard, who sit between the worlds of art, punk and folk. Grain Mother will bring indie folk led by acclaimed songwriter Alice Robbins while Davoli weaves intricate lyrical narratives over jangly guitar-led instrumentals reminiscent of Tom Petty. Alternative rock band Marvin’s Revenge are sure to deliver a raucous set while Skitz are all hardcore punk. The now Brighton-based Swallowtail will be given a warm welcome on their return with their atmospheric and unrelenting sound.

Dot To Dot Festival booker Ben Ryles said: “Supporting the local scene is a vital part of Dot To Dot Festival and we’re really excited to be shining a light on some incredible regional acts with this latest wave. Showcasing rising artists across the greatest grassroots venues is right at the heart of Dot To Dot, so supporting the local music scene is completely intertwined with that ethos. We look forward to seeing many of these artists on festival line-ups for many years to come.”

The full list of Notts acts on the bill is: Airport Dad, Analogue Electronic Whatever, Ant Panzera, Avalanche Party, Baddy Issues, Blood Wizard, Bored Marsh, Catmilk, Cecille Grey, Chloe Rodgers, D.I.Y Poets, Davina Songbird, Davoli, Dorothy Ella, Dose The Ghosts, Dusty 4 Track, Eleanor Mcgregor, Fighting Evil Is Cool!, Filter Sequence, Flöat, Fluent In Both, Full Blast All Stars, Gallery 47, Gangsta Picnic, Girlband!, Gobs Collective, Goodgoodbye, Grain Mother, Hex Poseur, Hurtsfall, In Sonic Service, Iodine, Issy Sutcliffe, Jimi Strange, Joey Collins, Karen Macleod, Katie, Katie Keddie, Kez, Lara Elise Grant, Liberty Belle, Lulu Harvey, Luna And The Lime Slices, Marvin's Revenge, Modern Coven, Moonbullet, Nottingham Poetry Festival, Notts Another, Notts Black Creatives Network, Paradise Circus, Part Time Animals, Paste., Penny Moon, Pict, Poets Against Racism, Poets Off The Endz, Push Rope, Rain Age, Rainbow Frog Biscuits, Raining Blue, Retina, Rights For Flies, Riley Marsh, Sam Shaw & The Real Eyes, Sancho Panza, Sea Mirror Sea, Seven Dark Lords, Sex Toy Vending Machine, Shankland, Skitz, Soaper, Speech Therapy, Stickman Collective, Sunk, Swallowtail, The Albions, The Hoplites, The Night Transfer, The Satangelist, Tilly Greentree, Ugly Mayfly and Vee Adu.

The festival takes place on Sunday May 25. Visit alttickets.com to book and see dottodotfestival.co.uk for more information.