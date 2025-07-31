Chaos cops in Hucknall as new Naked Gun movie comes to town

The big new film of the week at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall is Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun (15).

In this legacy sequel to the beloved Naked Gun series of the 80s and 90s, Liam Neeson stars as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr, the bumbling yet determined son of Frank Drebin (portrayed in the original films by legendary late Leslie Nielsen).

Following in his father's footsteps, Frank Jr joins the ranks of the Police Squad, bringing his own brand of inadvertent chaos to the force.

When a high-profile bank heist threatens the city, Frank Jr goes undercover in an unexpected disguise to thwart the criminals, leading to a series of hilarious misadventures.

Also new this week is animation in Heidi – Rescue of the Lynx (PG).

Free-spirited Heidi faces forces beyond her years to protect her grandfather and the alpine wilderness she loves from a ruthless businessman and the hungry jaws of his new saw mill.

Also on offer is a double dose of superhero action with Superman (12A) and Fantastic Four: First Steps (PG), while the dinosaurs are also still around in Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A) and there is an early showing of the new horror mystery Weapons (18) on August 7.

Film times for the week (Friday, August 1 to Thursday, August 7 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

A Working Man (15): Mon 20:10.

Fantastic Four: First Steps (PG): Fri-Sun & Tue-Wed 13:05, 15:35, 17:15, 20:20; Mon 13:05, 15:35, 17:15 (subtitled), 20:20; Thu 13:10, 15:35, 17:30, 20:20.

Heidi – Rescue of the Lynx (PG): Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 11:15, 15:35; Sun 11:15 (sensory screening), 15:35

Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A): Fri-Sun & Tue-Wed 17:30, 20:05; Mon & Thu 17:30.

Superman (12A): Fri-Wed 17:20, 19:45; Thu 17:30, 20:00.

The Bad Guys 2 (PG): Fri-Sun 10:45, 12:40, 13:15, 15:00; Mon-Wed 10:45, 12:45, 13:15, 15:00; Thu 10:45, 12:45, 13:15.

The Naked Gun (15): Fri-Sun & Tue-Wed 15:15, 18:05, 20:10; Mon 15:15, 18:05 (subtitled), 20:10; Thu 15:25, 18:05, 20:10.

The Smurfs Movie (U): Fri-Wed 10:30, 13:00; Thu 10:30,13:05.

Weapons (18): Thu 20:15.

Kids Club: Dog Man (U): Mon-Thu 11:00.

Silver Screen: A Working Man (15): Thu 15:00.