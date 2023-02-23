Chart stars JLS to play gig later this year at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - and here's how to get tickets

Check out JLS on their latest tour when they come to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in October. (Photo credit: Mark Hayman)

Tickets to see them in action go on general sale on Friday, March 3, at 9am.

JLS’s 2021 comeback tour proved one of the hottest tickets for years, with phenomenal demand seeing the reunited quartet having to extend their initial 16-show schedule to a 29-date tour of arenas across the UK and Ireland.It was an experience of a lifetime for the boys and their fans alike as JLS performed to a total of more than 350,000 people.And when something is so good, who can resist doing it again? Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams, will bring their catalogue of unforgettable hits, stellar vocal talent, eye-catching choreography and sheer charisma to the following venues:

For tickets, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

