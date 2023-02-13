Chart topping stars Clean Bandit to play Doncaster Racecourse this summer - and here's how to get tickets

​Doncaster Racecourse, July 1.

Multi-chart topping music aces Clean Bandit are to perform at Doncaster Racecourse in the summer as part of the Live After Racing gigs at the venue. Tickets are due to go on general sale at 10am on Friday, February 17.

Clean Bandit have consistently pushed the boundaries of modern pop with their diverse blend of electronic, dancehall, classical, R&B and pop.

Their breakthrough success came in 2014 with the single Rather Be, feat. Jess Glynne, a Grammy award-winning worldwide hit that has now surpassed ten million global sales.

In 2016, they released their ten million-selling single Rockabye feat. Sean Paul and Anne Marie. Shooting to number one in more than 40 countries and having spent nine weeks at the top of the charts in the UK, the track became the longest-running UK number one in 22 years.

Clean Bandit promise a superb night of entertainment performing all the hits.