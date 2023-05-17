Check out Blue Badge Bunch in appearances later this month at Nottingham Playhouse
Critically-acclaimed kids game show Blue Badge Bunch is coming to Nottingham Playhouse on Friday, May 26, at 2pm and 5pm, as part of its 2023 UK tour.
Blue Badge Bunch is an interactive kids game show from the Nottingham-based production company Ingenious Fools.
It offers audiences the experience of what it is like to have different disabilities through interactive games.
The show had a critically-acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, going on to be shortlisted for the Neurodiverse Representation Award and for the Best Show Award in the Midlands Comedy Awards 2022.
Dubbed the “disability Taskmaster”, Blue Badge Bunch is hosted by comedian Benny Shakes, who has cerebral palsy, and autistic stand-up comedian Mark Nicholas, plus special comedy guests.
The panel and audience at Blue Badge Bunch will get to experience how it feels to have a disability by playing interactive games.
For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk
