Check out cult favourite An Evening Without Kate Bush at Mansfield Palace Theatre

An Evening Without Kate Bush (Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne)

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 6.

The chaotic cabaret cult show is coming soon to the Leeming Street venue soon and is not to be missed by Kate Bush fans in the area.

Howl with the The Hounds Of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights.

Whether you’ve been a fan for decades or recently joined the club via the recent Stranger Things phenomenon, there has never been a better time to release your inner Bush and celebrate at this joyful, unique and mind-blowing show.

Following its sold-out, critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe premiere and Soho theatre season, this smash-hit, award-winning show is going on tour.

Sarah-Louise Young and co-creator Russell Lucas pay glorious homage to the music, fans, and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.ukPhoto: Steve Ullathorne