Dana Gavanski is not to be missed at Nottingham Metronome on February 28. (Photo credit: Clementine Schneidermann)

Nottingham Metronome, February 28.

The Serbian-Canadian musician is touring the country ahead of the release later in the spring of her new album When It Comes.Support on the night comes from Naima Bock (formerly of Goat Girl).There’s something mesmerising about the fingertips of Dana Gavanski. Conducting each note with a light gracefulness, they appear to dance whilst aiding their owner in expressing the stories behind each of her lighter-than-air tones.These are stories which, on When It Comes, may never have been heard if not for healing ‘lost’ vocal chords and a lesson in taking the rough with the smooth.An artist unafraid of extremes, she seamlessly blends her love of music from the 50s-70s with mythology. Led by instinct in its purest form, Dana’s latest chapter is an ode to the voice as an instrument.

Details: For more, see metronome.uk.comPhoto: Clementine Schneidermann

