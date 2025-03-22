Check out musical theatre magic when Fiddler On The Roof hits the road later this year

One of the greatest musicals of all time, a critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof is to visit Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from August 18 to 23 as part of a major UK and Ireland tour.

Following a triumphant sold-out season at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre last year, the highly-praised production transfers to London’s Barbican Theatre this summer, followed by a major tour.

The first UK tour of this classic musical in more than 12 years offers audiences around the UK and Ireland a rare opportunity to see this musical masterpiece in an new production, direct from the West End.

Fiddler on the Roof boasts one of the finest musical scores ever written, featuring If I Were A Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset.

Fiddler On The Roof is coming to Nottinghamshire later this year. (Photo by Marc Brenner)

This classic musical of joy, revolution and community is an exuberant celebration of love and life.

It’s 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions.

For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

Howard Panter, producer, said: “I saw this incredible production last summer and was immediately blown away. I’m delighted – with our partners – to bring this masterpiece to the Barbican and on tour for what will be one of the major cultural highlights of the year.

Have you got your tickets yet to see the touring production of Fiddler On The Roof? (Photo by Marc Brenner)

"It was completely sold out during its Regent’s Park run, so this new production will give many more people the chance to see musical theatre at its very best.”

This is a rare opportunity to catch this a production led by the powerhouse creative team of director Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic), choreographer Julia Cheng (Cabaret) and designer Tom Scutt (Winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Cabaret).

Fiddler On The Roof features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joseph Stein.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.