Check out new EP from rising Notts star Katia Luna

Notts performer Katia Luna

The independent artist’s first ever EP is called Beautiful Chaos and has recently been released.

The tracks feature Katia’s popular blend of rock, pop and indie.

Katia Luna explained: “I have always admired musicians and performers and watched certain artists and thought I could do what they are doing.

“One day just decided I may as well go for it, if fear is the only thing stopping me then I’m just not going to acknowledge that emotion anymore with regards to music!

Beautiful Chaos is out everywhere right now and can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon and Deezer.

It is based on the theme of duality and acknowledging extremes and contrasts in relation to other human beings and emotions.

Katia added: “I admire artists that push to be their authentic selves, inspire transparency and are thought provoking such as Nirvana and Halsey.

Katia's EP Beautiful Chaos is out now.

“Also, I think that lyrics to a song should stand on their own two feet if you were to read them on paper with nothing else. If the lyrics are not strong enough on their own, then they are not good enough in my opinion. For this reason, I also really appreciate Lana Del Rey as I think her lyrics are always very strong and unique.”

