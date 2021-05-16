Check out Rock City gig next year by Soul II Soul

Rock City in Nottingham hosts a rescheduled gig by the hugely influential Soul II Soul.

Rock City Nottingham, February 26, 2022.

Don’t miss this date on the rescheduled Club Classic tour, taking place early next year.The double Grammy Award-winning and five-time Brit Award nominated British band tour the UK as they pay tribute to their legendary debut album Club Classics Vol. One.It follows on from the phenomenal success of their tour of the album in 2018, with sold out shows across the country.During the course of their stellar career, the band have sold more than ten million albums worldwide and main man Jazzie B was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2008, as well as winning an Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration, as “the man who gave British black music a soul of its own”.Regarding the tour Jazzie B said: "I want to thank to the fullness everybody who’s given their support up until now, and I’ll see you along the way – a happy face, a thumpin’ bass for a lovin’ race.”

With huge hits including ‘Keep On Movin’ (which sold more than a million copies in the US alone) and the UK number one single ‘Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)’, Soul II Soul progressed from being one of the leaders of the 1980s warehouse scene to pioneering British black music around the world, and securing commercial success for themselves and the huge amount of artists they have influenced.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.