Check out stand-up star Paul Chowdhry at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Paul Chowdhry
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 16.
Comedy fans in the area are in for a real treat when stand-up star Paul Chowdhry brings his new show Family-Friendly Comedian (No Children) to Nottinghamshire as part of his latest tour.Following his global smash hit Live Innit, the star of Taskmaster and the first British-Asian stand-up to sell-out London’s Wembley Arena is back.After barely surviving the pandemic, and with two years of pent up killer material, Paul tackles the UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden. Don’t miss it.Please note that the venue reserves the right to refuse admission to any customer who does not comply with its current terms and conditions of entry.
Details: For more on ticket availability for the performance, you can go to www.trch.co.uk