Check out The Chicago Blues Brothers soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 24.One of the longest running Blues Brothers productions, The Chicago Blues Brothers have toured the world for more than 30 years, performing in theatres, arenas, festivals, and concert halls.

Unashamedly over the top and relentlessly entertaining, The Chicago Blues Brothers takes its audience on a rollercoaster ride through the golden age of blues, soul, motown and rock ‘n’ roll, combining brilliant vocals and superb musicianship with a lot of fun and silliness.

This high-octane, adrenaline-pumping musical mash-up is infused with the same unique formula that fans have come to know and love, promising classic Blues Brothers favourites with a host of iconic and loved American classics, plus a few surprises thrown in too for good measure.

Details: For ticket availability, go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk ​or call the box office on 01623 463133.