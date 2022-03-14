Chilling time in store when Nottingham Theatre Royal welcomes classic tale Whistle And I'll Come To You!

Whistle And I'll Come You! will be a chilling experience for audience members at Nottingham's Theatre Royal later this year. (Photo credit: Simon Marper)

The ghost story to end all ghost stories can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal from May 12 to 14.

This spine-tingling contemporary chiller is based on M R James’s classic ghost story.

Professor Parkins imagines her holiday on the East Anglian coast will be a relaxing antidote to the rigours of college life. She is anticipating an enjoyable mix of golf and amateur archaeology.But when a little light digging uncovers a long-buried bronze whistle, with a cryptic inscription, reawakened family secrets transform themselves into a ghastly nightmare, the consequences of which will haunt her forever.

The play is being presented by Theatre Royal audience favourites Rumpus Theatre and is not to be missed.

For more on how to get hold of tickets to see this eagerly-awaited chilling production, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

