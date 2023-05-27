Christie classic will have you on the edge of your seat at Nottingham Theatre Royal

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, January 23 to 27, 2024.

Make sure you get your tickets nice and early to see this touring theatrical version of an absolute classic from the pen of the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie.

The best-selling crime novel of all time, And Then There Were None has been shocking and thrilling readers ever since it was first published in 1939.

And Then There Were None is coming to the area early next year

In this theatrical adaptation of the famous story, ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon.

When a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear.

Directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution, now in its sixth year in London) this new production of the hugely acclaimed crime novel will keep you on the edge of your seat in a genuinely terrifying production.

During an illustrious writing career that lasted more than 50 years, Agatha Christie wrote many classic books such as Murder On The Orient Express, Death On The Nile and Murder At The Vicarage, but And Then There Were None is regularly ranked near the top of her output.

Details: For more on this production you can go to www.trch.co.uk