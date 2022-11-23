Christmas outdoor lights trail returns to Wollaton Hall during festive period

Now in its third year, after two sell-out events, Wollaton Hall & Deer Park will host the Christmas outdoor lights trail, as the formal gardens are transformed as evening falls across the grounds.

The installation team has started work to create a thrilling display, with a new trail taking elements from previous designs and creating a stunning new display, with sights and sounds.

Christmas at Wollaton opens on from Friday, December 2, until Sunday, January 1, with pre-bookable slots.

Wollaton Hall is one of Nottinghamshire’s most distinctive sites, perched high above the surrounding park. Never normally open in the evening, the Christmas at Wollaton outdoor trail is a unique festive experience for all ages and has become an annual tradition and for many visitors marks the start of the festive season.

Manchester-based dbnAudile, known for art installations across the country and beyond, has designed the atmospheric trail, in the formal gardens around the hall.

The lighting display will accentuate the flora and fauna and shows the stunning historic landscape in a new light, with many new aspects honouring the nature of Wollaton Hall. Firm favourites will return such as the majestic deer, celebrating the ancestry and the real live inhabitants of the park.

There are more than 500 acres of landscaped deer-park, where herds of red and fallow deer roam freely, who have been a feature since the middle of the 14th century.

There is also a specifical emphasis on celebrating the noble and ancient cedar and oak trees which sit in the formal gardens. Their grandeur will be honoured with delicate under lighting to bring the trees to life.

Other new features this year will include “I saw three ships” – a wonderful sea of lights and inspired by the Wollaton stars which were a major hit at last year’s display. A rainbow “geometric tunnel” of light will feature a modern twist on the avenue of lights with a wall of shapes and bursts of colour.

The “festive finale” will illuminate the hall itself, one of the finest examples of an Elizabethan Renaissance House which was designed and built by Robert Smithson for Sir Francis Willoughby.

Stephen Page, director of DBN Audile, commented: “We’re really excited to be back at Christmas at Wollaton this year, working with Kilimanjaro and the team to create the best and most spectacular event yet.

The gardens will be transformed into a festive lights trail as darkness falls.

“We’ve taken inspiration from the unique landscape at Wollaton Hall to create another show-stopping trail. We’re lucky to have such an amazing backdrop and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to experience our all-new seasonal trail design, created to inspire all ages, at this unique venue.”

As well as enjoying the dazzling lighting display there will be the opportunity to enjoy festive food and drink with traditional mulled wine, marshmallows, and treats positioned in the courtyard at the end of the trail.

Christmas at Wollaton has pre-bookable slots staggered every 30 minutes and will be closed on December 5 and 25.

Tickets are priced from £21.45 for an adult and £15.40 for children, including booking fee. A Nottingham residents discount is available (for council taxpayers).

