Classic children's story to hit the stage at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse, December 9 to January 1.

Nottingham Playhouse is to stage a brand new adaptation of the classic children’s story Little Red Riding Hood.Packed with original songs and larger-than-life characters, this specially created show for children ages 3 – 8 is a perfect introduction to live theatre.Adapted by local writer Sarah Middleton and directed Kitty Winter, who is also from the area, Little Red Riding Hood tells the familiar tale of the little girl in the red coat who is sent to visit her grandma in the woods.Enjoying her walk, she soon forgets her mother’s warning to stay on the path and finds herself confronted by a very hungry wolf.With some quick thinking, Little Red finds her way through and continues her journey to Granny’s house. But as she arrives, she realises all is not as it seems…Little Red Riding Hood invites the whole family to join in the fun in this magical hour-long adventure .

For more, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

See Little Red Riding Hood at Nottingham Playhouse later this year

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.