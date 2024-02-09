Classic opera Madama Butterfly comes to stage soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Don't miss Madama Butterfly at Mansfield Palace Theatre soon.

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, March 2.

Don’t miss your chance to see a world-renowned opera company performing at Mansfield soon, coming all the way from Dnipro, Ukraine.

Featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra comprising more than 30 musicians, Ukrainian National Opera will perform the timeless opera Madama Butterfly live on the Palace Theatre stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Featuring Giacomo Puccini’s glorious music and sung in Italian with English surtitles, this is one of the most colourful yet tragic operas in the repertoires.

Set in Japan at the turn of the last century, no opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of the doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy.

Though infinitely sad, the compelling tale of Madama Butterfly remained Puccini’s favourite opera.

His supreme theatrical achievement also gave the world its most sublime and beautiful arias in history - One Fine Day and Love Duet, as well as the Humming Chorus, which has been popular with opera-goers for over a century.

Details: For more on ticket availability to see Madama Butterfly performed in Mansfield, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk