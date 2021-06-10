Classic Thriller Season set to hit stage again at Nottingham Theatre Royal
The waiting is almost over for the many fans of the Colin McInytre Classic Thriller Season.
Expect gripping plots, dark humour and breathless action at the Theatre Royal Nottingham over a four-week period this summer.
Tabs Productions and Theatre Royal Nottingham will present a month-long season featuring four edge-of-your-seat dramas.
You can see comedy thrillers All About Murder (June 22 to 26) and Father Brown – the Murderer in the Mirror (June 29 to July 3), hard-hitting modern thriller Kiss of Death (July 6 to 9), and the murderously funny The Final Twist (July 12 to 17).
This year, s eason will be socially distanced with measures in place to ensure audiences, staff and visiting artists can return to the theatre safely.
Karen Henson from Tabs Productions, co-producer for the season, said: “The past year has been a difficult time for everyone, but we were delighted to have had the chance to stream a digital version of the Victorian chiller, The Black Veil, onstage for the Theatre Royal’s YouTube channel last July.
“However, this summer we are so excited to return to the Theatre Royal for the Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season, to perform in front of a real-life audience!”
Kicking off the season will be All About Murder, by Brian Clemens and Dennis Spooner.
Successful playwrights Max and Nigel are struggling for inspiration, and their financial resources are rapidly dwindling.
Desperately searching for a new idea for their next play, they decide to imagine a victim first and then fit the mystery plot around the dead body.
"We need a victim the audience would cheerfully hate,” says Nigel just before his wife Ann, walks in. Once Ann is selected as the fictional murder victim, the two writers draw on all their experience to construct a real life murder. Their best plot in years will only have one performance…
Second in the season is Father Brown – The Murderer in the Mirror, based on the classic mysteries by G K Chesterton.
It stars former A Touch Of Frost favourite John Lyons as mild-mannered priest Father Brown, who always seems to be in the right place at the right time … if you count being around when a murder is committed as being in the right place!
When a famous actor is found dead just before the opening of a West End production, Father Brown sees at once in the shattered dressing room mirror that all is not as it seems.
Later on, there will be performances of Kiss Of Death by Simon Williams, and The Final Twist by Alfred Bradley and Ken Whitmore
For more go to www.trch.co.uk