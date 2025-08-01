Classical, jazz and folk to resound around Southwell during town music festival

The Festival Voices (photo: Joe Briggs-Price)

Southwell Music Festival returns this month, filling the town with musical delights for all to enjoy.

Now in its 11th year, the festival runs from Friday August 22 to Monday August 25, welcoming professional musicians and performers from across the UK and shining a spotlight on the best of Nottinghamshire’s home-grown talent.

Blending jazz with spiritual themes and featuring the Festival Voices and Southwell Music Festival’s very first Big Band act, The Cottontail Orchestra, a concert on the Friday evening brings selections from Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts to the stage. It’s a unique opportunity to experience a groundbreaking work from one of the leading jazz pioneers in the atmospheric setting of Southwell Minster.

Folk music takes centre stage on the Saturday night. Acclaimed folk artist Kathryn Tickell returns to Southwell Music Festival after a sell-out performance in 2023, this time alongside her band The Darkening. A composer and performer and the foremost exponent of the Northumbrian pipes, Kathryn’s music is deeply rooted in the landscape and people of Northumbria, with her twice winning the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Musician of the Year.

The festival showcases young talents too (photo: Joe Briggs-Price)

On the Sunday evening, the Festival Voices and Baroque Sinfonia join forces to fill the Minster Nave with glorious sound with a performance of Bach’s majestic B Minor Mass, conducted by artistic director Marcus Farnsworth. The work balances choral, solo and orchestral parts, allowing for intricate counterpoint and harmony.

The Bach theme continues into Monday, with singers of all abilities invited to participate in the festival’s annual Come and Sing. A morning rehearsal is followed by a performance, with singers performing alongside professional soloists, accompanied by the Festival Baroque Sinfonia. The accompanying Singing Day workshop will be held on Saturday August 16 in Southwell Minster’s State Chamber.

This year’s festival also sees the return of the ever-popular Saturday afternoon free Musical Picnic. Families and friends can come together to enjoy music from across the genres, performed by professional and amateur musicians and community groups in the minster’s Palace Gardens.

This year's new addition to the programme will be a Saturday afternoon Relaxed Concert. This short, friendly event will offer the opportunity to experience classical music in Southwell Minster without the traditional formality. All are welcome, including families with children, people with sensory and communication impairments or learning disabilities, and those who are neurodiverse.

Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening (photo: Georgia Claire)

And once again, the Festival Fringe returns with free performances in venues and outdoor locations across Southwell. Local musicians, groups, and ensembles can apply to perform as part of the fringe.

Southwell Music Festival founder and artistic director Marcus Farnsworth said: "We are thrilled to be back for our 11th year, bringing some of the best music out there to Southwell. This year's programme looks fantastic, and I'm excited to welcome Southwell Music Festival audiences and new faces to what will be a jam-packed bank holiday weekend of music for all to enjoy.”

Visit southwellmusicfestival.com for tickets and the full programme of events.