Cocaine Bear heads up new films out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

Inspired by a1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, the film finds an oddball group converging in a Georgia forest where a bear has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fuelled rampage.

Also new this week is What’s Love Got To Do With It? (12A).

Zoe grows up living next door to the Khan family, and is particularly close with Kazim, or ‘Kaz’.

Cocaine Bear comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

While she grows up and goes off into the world, her mother Cath remains living alongside the Khans.

Film times for the week (Friday, February 24 to Thursday, March 2 – film times subject to change):

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (12A): Fri 15:20 17:45 20:20; Sat 13:05 15:40 17:25 20:20; Sun 13:00 17:05 19:45; Mon 15:00 19:50; Tue 15:10 3D 20:15; Wed 13:20 15:55 18:05 20:40; Thu 15:05 20:10.

COCAINE BEAR (15): Fri 15:30 18:00 20:00; Sat 15:20 18:15 20:35; Sun 18:05 20:10; Mon 15:30 17:35 20:30; Tue 15:30 17:50 20:15; Wed 15:15 20:45; Thu 15:30 18:00 20:15.

EPIC TAILS (U): Sat 11:00 13:30; Sun 11:00 12:55; Wed 11:00 13:15.

MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE (15): Fri 20:10; Sat 18:00 20:15; Sun 17:25 20:25; Mon 18:00 19:55; Tue 17:35; Wed 18:25 20:05; Thu 18:05 20:30

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON (PG): Sat 11:20 13:20; Sun 13:35 15:00; Wed 11:00 13:10.

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (PG): Sat 11:00 13:30 15:40; Sun 10:50 13:00 15:15; Wed 11:10 13:35 15:50.

STRANGE WORLD (PG): Sun 10:30*.

THE WHALE (15): Fri 15:20 17:40; Sun 15:35; Mon 15:00 17:30; Tue 15:00 17:45 20:15; Wed 17:40; Thu 17:45.

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? (12A): Fri 15:20 17:40 20:05; Sat 15:40 18:05 20:00; Sun 15:40 18:00 19:40; Mon 15:00 17:45 20:15; Tue 15:15 17:45 20:00; Wed 15:20 17:30 19:55; Thu 15:15 17:45 20:25:

KIDS CLUB: MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Sat, Sun & Wed 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: THE FABELMANS (12A): Thu 15:00.

*= relaxed sensory screening.

