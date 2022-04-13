As well as being something interesting and, by all reports, spectacular, it was in the dry.

We paid our money, joined the group, and followed our guide into the depths of the cave.

He carefully led us down the well-lit corridors until we gathered in a space that everyone fitted into.

‘Let me show you how dark it is down here,’ he said wryly. At the flick of a switch, we were plunged into the kind of darkness which I’ve never experienced before.

It only lasted for a minute, but it seemed like a lot longer.

I have to admit that I have a similar feeling when I watch the news. It seems as if the world has been plunged into a darkness of war and suffering that has no sign of ending.

This is Holy Week when Christians think about the events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion.

The celebrations as he entered Jerusalem on a donkey, the last meal he took with the disciples, his betrayal, trial, and execution.

Jesus challenged the people who came to arrest him saying, ‘Every day I was with you in the temple courts, and you did not lay a hand on me. But this is your hour—when darkness reigns’ (Luke 22:53).

For a time, it seemed as if evil was in charge and hope had been lost. But, on that first Easter Sunday the heartache of Jesus’ suffering and death gave way to the joy of his resurrection.

Some people may say, ‘how can you believe the message of Easter when there is so much suffering in the world?’ There is no doubting that it seems as if darkness reigns.

However, as a Christian I take comfort from the message that God’s Son entered into our suffering, spoke words of love as his enemies executed him and rose from the dead; promising a relationship with God and a new future to all who have faith in him.

That is why, despite the heartache and tragedy unfolding in Ukraine and around the world, I draw hope from Jesus – the light of the world and seek to live in the light of his coming Kingdom.

