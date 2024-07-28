Column: Inner Wheel's proud role at the heart of the community
We have Lyn Copper taking over the reins as district chairman, having previously held the role of editor for three years and then second VC moving forward to first VC.
Other members shuffle into different chairs, some moving forward to district chairman and others serving one, two or three years in one role.
The first gathering for the new executive team is at the Association Assembly Yarnfield near Stoke-on-Trent.
Officers from the 28 districts that make up Inner Wheel GB&I meet for two days of training.
We have peer group meetings where we share information and ideas about our roles.
It is an opportunity to meet the Association Governing Body, comprised entirely of volunteers and to look at the way forward for our wonderful organisation.
It is intensive, informative, enlightening and fun.
District secretary Anne Jackson decided to recover from this by going with some of her club, Kirkby-in Ashfield, to Potters Resort Norfolk.
She did not go to relax but to put herself outside her comfort zone on a machine that rather resembles a collection of elastic bands which are lifted as high as possible and swung forward at speed.
It is perhaps best described as a sort of curving and swinging bungee jump.
She did this to raise £305 for her club president’s charity, John Eastwood Hospice, showing Inner Wheel at its best “at the heart of the community”.
She was aided and abetted in her endeavour by Clair of Clair’s Buses who probably thought she was just driving!
If you would like to know more contact about the work and activities locally of Inner Wheel’s District 22, covering the whole of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, you can get in touch with our district membership officer Mary Hind at [email protected] or alternatively contact me, Yvette Thomas, District 22 editor, by emailing [email protected]