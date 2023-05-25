​And the High Street venue has showings in 3D as well the more conventional format.

In a busy week for new films, also new this coming week is the latest installment of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (PG), and there’s plenty more on for youngsters too in half-term week.

And for Nottingham Forest (and football fans in general) there is Local Heroes (12A), in which Reds legends Tony Woodcock, Viv Anderson and Garry Birtles recount their climb to the top of the professional game and how their triumphs were not just on thefield but also off it.

Film times for the week (Friday, May 26 to Thursday, June 1 – film times are subject to change):

ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET (12A): Fri 14:55; Sat-Mon 20:45; Tue & Wed 18:10; Thu 20:45.

FAST X (12A): Fri 14:35 20:20; Sat-Wed 17:40 20:35; Thu 17:35 20:30.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (12A): Fri 15:15 20:35; Sat-Tue 15:10, 20:00; Wed 15:05 20:30; Thu 13:00 17:25.

LOCAL HEROES (12A): Fri 21:05; Sat-Mon 18:15; Wed 20:50.

MUMMIES (U): Sat-Thu 11:00;

MY FAIRY TROUBLEMAKER (U): Sat-Wed 11:10; Thu 10:55 16:05

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG): Thu 19:30 20:30.

THE LITTLE MERMAID 3D (PG): Fri 18:20; Sat-Wed 13:00 18:00; Thu 18:00.

THE LITTLE MERMAID (PG): Fri 14:55 17:10 17:30 17:50 20:00; Sat & Sun 11:00 12:00 14:00 14:50 17:00 20:00; Mon 11:00 12:00 14:00 14:50 17:00 (subtitled); 20:00; Tue & Wed 11:00 12:00 14:00 14:50 17:00 20:00; Thu 11:00 12:00 13:50 14:50 16:40.

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE (PG): Sat-Tue 13:05 15:50; Wed 13:00 15:50; Thu 12:50

KIDS CLUB: MUMMIES (U): Sat-Wed 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY (12A): Thu 15:00.