You will be able to see him in action at Sheffield City Hall (Oval Hall) on September 11 and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 27.

The comic is bringing his gut-punch funny, searing, award-winning take on the two years we’ve all just gone through to the area – twice – when he performs The Essex Variant.This high-octane show brings nuclear-energy belly laughs and pant-wetting observations which prove that laughter really is the best medicine (actually, Russell reckons it’s probably hospital medicine).Russell Kane has two chart-topping, award-bagging podcasts to his credit: Man Baggage and BBC Radio 4’s Evil Genius.He is a regular on Channel 4, BBC, and ITV: all the usual shows you see funny people on. He’s also a writer, actor, and presenter.

For more on tickets for the performances, you can see www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

Don't miss the latest live show by comedian and broadcaster Russell Kane.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you