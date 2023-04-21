Comedian Patrick Monahan keeps it classy in new show at Nottingham's The Squire

​​The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, May 12.

Acclaimed stand-up performer Patrick Monahan is back on the road with a brand new show, Classy.

In a world of groups, hierarchies and class systems, everyone’s trying so hard to fit in.What’s wrong with being a misfit? Be you, be proud!

Patrick Monahan

From the caravan to the middle-class neighbourhood, it’s taken Monahan four decades to realise this.

Enjoy Patrick Monahan’s stand-up observations in which he aims to blend his thoughts on living his contemporary life alongside stories of his upbringing.

He has recently been featured on BBC One’s The One Show, plus Loose Women and the Asian Network.

For more on both of these forthcoming shows, you can go to www.squirepac.co.uk