Comedy caper A Dog's Tale comes to Nottinghamshire later this month

Victoria Hotel, Beeston, June 15, 7.30pm.

Mikron Theatre, in their 49th year of touring, are celebrating our canine friends when they stage the premiere of Poppy Hollman's new comedy caper A Dog's Tale, which looks at canines past and present and the enduring love between people and their dogs.Linda and her wayward rescue dog Gary are pursued by security through the halls and history of Crufts, accused of a terrible crime.When Charles Cruft, the ‘Greatest Showman in Dogdom', held his first show in 1891, he had a sense that dog ownership and breeding was about to become pretty big. In this extraordinary world of heroic hounds, pampered pedigrees and naughty nobblers, does Gary have what it takes to win the day.A Dog's Tale is directed by Rachel Gee, designed by Celia Perkins, music composed and directed by Rebekah Hughes.

Details: For further information on the show, you can visit www.mikron.org.uk

Mikron Theatre are to present their new show A Dog's Life in Nottinghamshire later this month,

