Comedy fans will Love star performer Judi's new touring show when it comes to Notts

Judi Love

The show is called The One Like Judi Love and can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal on September 16.

It sees the stand-up ace bringing her fresh, unapologetic and charismatic real talk to theatres across the country, on her first official tour.

You can expect unrelenting and hilarious anecdotes from Judi's life.

A regular panellist on Loose Women, Judi Love was a star performer on a series of Channel Four’s smash hit show Taskmaster last year, winning her a whole new army of fans.

Other acclaimed TV performances have recently included The Jonathan Ross Show, The Graham Norton Show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Royal Variety Performance.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.