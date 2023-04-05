Comedy hot property Mo Gilligan announces 2024 dates at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Sheffield City Hall, November 22, 2024/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 23, 2024.

The triple BAFTA winning stand-up sensation returns with his highly anticipated World Tour… In the Moment.

This will be Mo’s biggest tour to date, bringing his stand-up show across the globe, taking on the US, Canada, Dubai, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and more.

Comedian Mo Gilligan is heading to the area on his major UK tour.

Hot off the back of his second stint hosting The BRIT Awards, Mo is one of the UK’s biggest comedy stars, achieving phenomenal success in just a few short years with two sold-out national tours, and numerous smash hit TV credits to his name with highlights including The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, That’s My Jam and The Masked Singer.

Named “The Funniest Man in Britain” by The Times, Mo’s debut Coupla Cans stand-up tour was a total sell out, including a two-week residency in London’s West End.

The show went on to be recorded as his debut Netflix Original Momentum, which was globally released in 190 countries.

Mo fronts his own multi award-winning entertainment format The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which saw him win his first BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance in 2020.