Comedy star Reginald D Hunter heading for Nottingham and Sheffield on new tour

Sheffield Leadmill, November 8/​Nottingham Glee Club, February 25.

Comedy royalty Reginald D. Hunter is heading back out on the road with a brand new UK and Ireland live tour for 2023 and 2024.

In these supercharged socio-political times, the challenge is more and more becoming separating what’s true and what’s real. Well, Reginald D Hunter is a man who possesses that particular talent.

He explained: “If you’re sick of all the contradictory answers being shoved at you by media, meet the man who is sick of ALL the questions. Come see me at a theatre near you. Rated “R” (for Reginald”.

More than 20 years since moving to the UK from the US, three-time Perrier Award nominated Reginald has forged a reputation for delivering unadulterated comedy of the highest order.

His TV appearances include Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News for You (BBC One) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4), while he drew widespread acclaim for his two series for the BBC, Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the Border.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the two performances, you can go to www.leadmill.co.uk or www.glee.co.uk/nottingham