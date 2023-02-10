Mark Steel is back at Nottingham Playhouse in May.

​Nottingham Playhouse, May 3.

The veteran stand-up, writer and broadcaster is back on the road this year to perform his latest live show An Evening and A Little Bit of a Morning.

There is so much to yell about at the moment in the modern world, believes Mark. But there’s also so much to be delighted with.

Mark explained: “I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’m a heap of contradictions, trying to stay young while being unable to log into any website.”Trying to be respectable and mainstream (in this show there will even be a piano and a bit of singing), until I can’t help breaking into a steaming rant that would get me locked away somewhere secure if it wasn’t on a stage.

“And this is stand-up, so whatever has happened in the town or the world that day will almost certainly be in the show. I’ll try to keep it to a decent length, but it could so easily end up as an evening and part of the next day.”The critically acclaimed Mark Steel’s In Town was voted the sixth best radio comedy ever, and Mark is a regular on Have I Got News for You and QI, as well as The News Quiz.

He has been named newspaper columnist of the year.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk