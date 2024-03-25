Comic unravels some of life's shallowest mysteries in his Nottingham visit

See stand-up comedian Alasdair Beckett-King in Nottingham (Photo by Edward Moore).

​Just the Tonic, Nottingham, April 10.

The flame-haired star is a familiar face on television screens and is visiting the area for his latest Notts gig soon.

A Mock The Week favourite for the final two seasons of that long-running show, he's an award-winning comedian, and last year won Chortle’s Breakthrough Act of the Year Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

With several viral internet hits, two sensational children’s books and a sell-out UK tour last year under his (vegan leather) belt, Alasdair is thrilled to bring his sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show Nevermore to venues around the country.

Sea levels have been rising Alasdair’s whole life. But for the first 16 years he was getting taller, so he didn’t notice.

Now at six feet two inches tall, Alasdair Beckett-King is the only comedian brave enough to speak out against The North Sea.

But Nevermore is more than an anti-sea diatribe. As a 500-year-old man, ABK is uniquely poised to draw parallels between the history of the ever-shrinking British Isles, and his own childhood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The multi award-winning stand-up comedian unravels some of life's shallowest mysteries.

Details: For more on the show, go to https://www.justthetonic.com/