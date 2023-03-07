Complicité to present intriguing and highly unusual whodunit at Nottingham Playhouse

Complicité are bringing their new work Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead to Nottingham Playhouse from April 4 to 8. Photo by Marc Brenner

Nottingham Playhouse, April 4 to 8.

Nottingham Playhouse welcomes world-renowned touring company Complicité with its new work for the theatre.

Directed by Simon McBurney and featuring acclaimed actor Kathryn Hunter, it is based on Nobel Prize-winning polish author Olga Tokarczuk’s novel of the same name.

It visits Nottingham Playhouse as part of an international tour.Olga Tokarczuk’s story is a whodunnit unlike any other and was controversial when first published in 2009.

A rallying cry for nature, it explosively exposes the hypocrisy of institutional power.

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse, said: “I have been a huge fan of Complicité for many years.

"They are an incredibly innovative and exciting theatre company devising their brilliant work as it tours, so it’s a living thing. People won’t have seen anything quite like this.”

Complicité is an international touring theatre company in a constant state of reinvention.

Working across art forms, the company believes that theatre, opera, film, installation, publication and participatory arts can all be sites for the collective act of imagination.

Details: For more, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk