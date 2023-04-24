Confetti’s charity gig this week to raise funds for humanitarian aid worldwide

Part of Nottingham Trent University, Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies is home to more than 2,000 passionate and committed students studying for college, undergraduate, and postgraduate qualifications in areas including music, events, esports, media, and games.

Student artists and bands studying on Confetti’s music courses will provide the evening’s entertainment, with BBC Radio Nottingham DJ, Dean Jackson lined up for compering duties.

The gig is free entry - all that Confetti asks is for a small donation (whatever you can afford) to support the humanitarian efforts.

Metronome in Nottingham. Picture by Tom Platinum Morley.

All funds raised will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), an alliance of 15 leading UK aid charities working together to provide emergency aid and rapid relief to people caught up in disasters and humanitarian crises around the world.

Working with local, national and international partners, Confetti ensures their students receive real-world industry experiences, creating hundreds of exclusive opportunities for students to ‘Do It For Real’.

Students perform and work at venues across the city, and support key festivals such as Splendour, Hockley Hustle and Young Creative Awards. A number of great student singer-songwriters and bands will be performing at Confetti’s charity gig.

Confetti supports creative talent to enter the creative and entertainment industries with world-class facilities in Nottingham and a new campus set to launch in London this September.

A crowd enjoys a recent show at Nottingham Metronome. Photo by Tom Platinum Morley.

Metronome Nottingham is Confetti’s 400-capacity venue (228 seated) which delivers an ambitious, diverse and contemporary cross-media programme.

Demonstrating its commitment to contributing to the communities it operates in, Confetti recently partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust for a special This is Nottingham show, curated and hosted by actress Vicky McClure.

Like the successful This is Nottingham show, on Thursday, April 27, gig goers can enjoy an evening of excellent live music and entertainment in aid of some really worthwhile causes.

Confetti chief executive Craig Chettle is passionate about providing help to those in need.

He said: “The first deadly earthquake [in Turkey and Syria] struck while people were inside their homes, asleep in their beds, with no warning signs.

"More than 54,000 buildings, including hospitals and schools, have been destroyed or damaged. In times of crisis like this, people in life-and-death situations need our help. Thanks to the DEC, aid is reaching survivors but we must do more to help them get through the crisis.

"By holding this event we are proud to be able to support the DEC who are pivotal in coordinating the UK public's response to overseas disasters.”

Metronome doors open at 7pm on Thursday, April 27, for the Confetti Charity Gig.

Fee tickets are available on Metronome’s website with donations invited at check-out. You’re also welcome to make a donation via Confetti’s JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/charitygignight

