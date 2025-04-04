Cult phenomenon Ghost Stories not to be missed when it hits stage at Notts theatre

Dan Tetsell stars as Professor Goodman in Ghost Stories. (Photo by Hugo Glendinning)

Are you brave enough to book tickets to see the long-running West End hit Ghost Stories when it comes to Theatre Royal Nottingham from April 29 to May 3?

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s worldwide cult phenomenon Ghost Stories will visit as part of its first full UK national tour.

Dan Tetsell (Riders) will play Professor Goodman, David Cardy (Birds Of A Feather) will play Tony Matthews, Clive Mantle (Casualty) will play Mike Priddle, and Eddie Loodmer-Elliott (Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness) will play Simon Rifkind.

Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15, but those of a nervous disposition are strongly advised to think very seriously before attending.

When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a nightwatchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations. After exhilarating audiences for two years in the West End and across the world with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Ghost Stories is a phenomenon that is more spine-tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever. Are you brave enough to book?

Ghost Stories is written and directed by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, originally directed by Jeremy Dyson, Andy Nyman and Sean Holmes.

Dan Tetsell plays Professor Goodman and his theatre credits includes: The Wipers Times, Trial by Laughter, Bleak Expectations and Live Ghost Hunt.

On the TV, you will have seen him in Rivals on Disney+, The Cleaner, EastEnders, Doctors, Miranda, Detectorists, Upstart Crow, Unforgotten, Peep Show, Utopia, and many more.

TV and film favourite Clive Mantle appears in the play as Mike Priddle (Photo by Hugo Glendinning)

Set and costume design is by Jon Bausor, lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Nick Manning, special effects by Scott Penrose, costume supervisor is Rebecca Gunstone and props supervisor is Will Edwards.

For more on how you can book tickets to see the production, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.