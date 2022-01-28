Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to hit the road on tenth anniversary tour

See The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The visit to Nottinghamshire forms part of a UK and Ireland tour, marking ten years of production which originated at the National Theatre.

Since 2012, Curious Incident has been seen by more than five million people worldwide, including two UK tours, two West End runs, a Broadway transfer, a specially adapted schools tour which has visited more than 100 schools around the UK and was seen by more than 12,000 young people, a National Theatre Live cinema broadcast, and tours to The Netherlands, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Australia and 30 cities across the USA.The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is adapted by Simon Stephens (Carmen Disruption, Sea Wall) from the novel by Mark Haddon, and directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, Angels in America, Company).

The play tells the story of Christopher John Francis Boone, who is 15 years old.

He stands besides Mrs Shears’s dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion.

He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who killed Wellington.

He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers.

He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time is not to be missed.

Mark Haddon’s novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was published in 2003 and is the winner of more than 17 literary awards, including the prestigious Whitbread Book of the Year Award.

The novel has so far been translated into 44 languages and has sold more than 5.5 million copies world-wide.

Mark Haddon’s other novels include A Spot of Bother and The Porpoise.Alongside the tour, a programme of activity including discussions on depictions of neurodivergence in fictional characters will be available online, with further details to be announced.

This tenth anniversary tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is presented by the National Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

For more on details about show – and how to get hold of tickets for the production – you can go to www.trch.co.uk for information.

