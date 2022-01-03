The Russian State Ballet of Siberia will be coming to Nottingham soon.

First of all, there is the chance to see the Russian State Ballet of Siberia at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall from January 24 to 26.

They will perform three classic Russian ballets, Cinderella, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker.

Cinderella is the world’s favourite rags to riches fairytale, where dreams can come true. It is a magical mix of Prokofiev’s energetic score, lively choreography and colourful costumes.

The greatest romantic ballet of all time, Swan Lake, is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score.

From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

The Nutcracker, the most famous fantasy ballet for all the family, begins as night falls on Christmas Eve.

As snowflakes fall outside, the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath.

Diversity will be performing their latest show Connected at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall

When midnight strikes we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems…

For more on performance times and ticket prices, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

For something a little different, you can see Diversity at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 1 and 2.

Last year marked ten years since Diversity first took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent.

See Strictly Come Dancing in 2002 in the area.

Over the subsequent decade, thanks to the overwhelming support of their fans and the British public, they have continued to wow audiences around the world with their innovative live tours and performances.

To take them into the new decade of Diversity, Ashley Banjo has created a new show, Connected, which centres around the world of social media, the internet, and the digital era we now live in.

See www.trch.co.uk for more on availability.

Finally, fans of one of the biggest current TV shows will be delighted that Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour is coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on February 9 and 10.

Among those who will be taking to the stage will be recent winners of the BBC show Rose-Ann Ayling and Giovanni Ayling, plus Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec; AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington; Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin; Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu; and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

For more on these performances at the venue, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

