Impasse is one of the works in the NDT2 show (Photo credit: Joris-Jan Bos Photography)

The members of the dance group possess a winning combination of balletic grace and virtuosic skill, with fearless athleticism, passion and personality thrown in.For their highly anticipated return to the UK, NDT will perform works by celebrated international choreographers Marco Goecke, Hans van Manen and Johan Inger, featuring two UK premieres.The show leads towards Johan Inger’s finale – Impasse – a vibrant piece that bursts onto the stage with the joyful music of French Lebanese jazz trumpeter and composer Ibrahim Maalouf.

For more on tickets for the performances, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or alternatively you can go to www.trch.co.uk

