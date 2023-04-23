Dance stars to trip the light fantastic this week at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Nadiya and Kai - Once Upon A Time

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, Friday, April 28.

Dance fans are in for a real treat when this popular touring show comes to the Nottingham city centre venue this week.

Once Upon a Time is a fairy tale like no other.

It is the new dance show starring Strictly Come Dancing superstars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington, appearing for the first time on stage together.

The two stars have created a stunning show that highlights their different backgrounds, showcasing their incredible ballroom journeys while also shining a spotlight on their love affair with dance.

It also celebrates their wonderful relationship on and off the dance floor, while following their journey from childhood dancers to ballroom and Latin champions, becoming TV stars and more.

They will share their inspirations and aspirations, for their first ever UK tour.

It will be a lavish production with beautiful choreography, stunning costumes and a talented cast of dancers and musicians.

It’s a backstage romance that you will not want to miss.

For more on how to check ticket availability for the performance, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or alternatively you can call the box office on 0115 9895555.