Dark school comedy to star 'one of the nation’s finest leading actors' on Nottingham stage

Jenna Russell: 'I’ve never laughed so much reading a script'

Olivier award winner Jenna Russell will lead the cast of the UK regional premiere of a “brilliant and timely” dark comedy at Nottingham Playhouse this autumn.

Jonathan Spector’s sharp comedy Eureka Day sees friendships challenged when an outbreak of mumps reveals that not everyone is on board with the school’s vaccine policy. The executive committee of well-meaning parents and teachers at a progressive Californian elementary school fall apart, as their selfless paradise crumbles and meetings are derailed by parental hysteria.

Returning to Nottingham Playhouse after appearing as Piaf in 2021, Jenna will play Suzanne, a parent of children who attend the progressive Eureka Day School and a member of the parents’ executive committee.

Russell has a celebrated career across stage, film and television. Most recently, she played Irene Molloy in Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium opposite Imelda Staunton.

Jenna said: “I’m so looking forward to returning to Nottingham Playhouse with this brilliant and timely piece. I can honestly say, I’ve never laughed so much reading a script as I did reading Jonathan Spector’s darkly comic play.”

Eureka Day won a Tony Award in New York last month for Best Revival of a Play.

James Grieve will direct Eureka Day. He said: “I am beyond thrilled to be working with one of the nation’s finest leading actors in this tremendous part in such a magnificent play. Jenna’s exceptional skill, intuition and dexterity will bring Suzanne thrillingly to life and I can’t wait for Nottingham audiences to see her again grace the Nottingham Playhouse stage.”

James was formerly joint Artistic Director of Paines Plough, where he directed new plays by writers including Mike Bartlett, James Graham and Kae Tempest.

Eureka Day runs from Saturday October 25 to Saturday November 15. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.