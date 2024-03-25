Dazzling and multi-award winning Life Of Pi comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Life Of Pi will hit the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal during April (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

Theatre Royal Nottingham, April 15 to 20.

The first-ever UK and Ireland tour of Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling Olivier and Tony Award-winning stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel Life of Pi, will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham.

Starring alongside an extraordinary life-size puppeteered Bengal Tiger, Divesh Subaskaran will make his professional debut in the central role of Pi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction – winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling of more than 15 million copies worldwide – Life of Pi is a breathtaking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16-year-old boy and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.

Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Life of Pi won five Olivier Awards in April 2022. As well as Best New Play, and Best Actor for Hiran Abeysekera (the original Pi); in an historic first for the Olivier Awards - the seven performers who puppeteer the Tiger ‘Richard Parker’ were collectively awarded Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Details: For more on tickets for the show, go to www.trch.co.uk